Katie Lou Samuelson out for season for Seattle Storm after ACL surgery

article

The Brief Storm forward Katie Lou Samuelson will miss the 2025 after having ACL surgery on Wednesday, the team announced. Samuelson joins forward Jordan Horston and guard Nika Mühl as Storm players out for the year with knee injuries. Samuelson averaged 4.3 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists a game while averaging 18 minutes per game last year with the Indiana Fever.



The Seattle Storm will be without forward Katie Lou Samuelson for the entire 2025 season after surgery to repair a torn ACL in her right knee on Wednesday.

Samuelson is the third member of the Storm to be ruled out for the season due to ACL injuries. Forward Jordan Horston and guard Nika Mühl were ruled out in April prior to the preseason due to injuries playing outside the WNBA. Horston tore her ACL playing for Athletes Unlimited in February, while Mühl got the same injury playing for Turkish club Beşiktaş JK in October 2024.

Samuelson, 27, re-signed with the Storm in February after also playing for Seattle during the 2021 season. Samuelson appeared in 27 games for the Indiana Fever last season, averaging 4.3 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists a game while averaging 18 minutes per game.

In 2022, Samuelson played for the Los Angeles Sparks, where she had a career-best season. She averaged career highs of 9.7 points and shot 35.2% from three, while starting in 29 of the 32 games she appeared in.

The surgery was performed by Dr. Frank Petrigliano in Los Angeles, Calif. on Wednesday.

MORE STORM NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Dominique Malonga: Seattle Storm's next WNBA star?

Seattle Storm practice ahead of season opener

Seattle Storm's Horston, Mühl out for 2025 WNBA season

Seattle Storm select 6-foot-6 forward Dominique Malonga with No. 2 pick in WNBA Draft

Seattle Storm single-game tickets at Climate Pledge Arena now available

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.