Seattle Storm's Horston, Mühl out for 2025 WNBA season

The Brief The Seattle Storm announced that forward Jordan Horston and guard Nika Mühl will miss the 2025 season due to ACL injuries. Despite their injuries, Horston and Mühl will remain under contract with the team but will not participate in training camp or the upcoming season.



The Seattle Storm will be kicking off preseason in a few weeks, but they will be doing it without two key players.

The team announced Friday that forward Jordan Horston and guard Nika Mühl will be missing the 2025 season.

According to the Storm, Horston tore her ACL playing for Athletes Unlimited in February, while Mühl got the same injury playing for Turkish club Beşiktaş JK in October 2024.

Their injuries will prevent them from competing this season, including training camp.

Both players will remain under contract.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Seattle Storm.

