George Kirby to return to Seattle Mariners rotation Thursday in Houston

The Brief George Kirby will make his season debut on Thursday against the Houston Astros. Kirby was shut down during spring training due to right shoulder inflammation. He's made three rehab starts with Triple-A Tacoma. Kirby went 14-11 with a 3.53 ERA with 179 strikeouts and 23 walks in 191 innings last season for Seattle.



Seattle workhorse right-hander George Kirby is expected to start and make his season debut on Thursday night when the Mariners open a four-game series in Houston.

Kirby has been on the injured list since March 24 with inflammation in his throwing shoulder. The 27-year-old's return should help bolster the Mariners' rotation that remains without opening day starter Logan Gilbert, who’s working back from a flexor strain in his right forearm.

Kirby started 33 games last season to tie for the major league lead. He went 14-11 with a 3.53 ERA with 179 strikeouts and 23 walks in 191 innings.

He was an AL All-Star in 2023, when he made 31 starts and went 13-10 with a 3.35 ERA in 190 2/3 innings.

Following his injury diagnosis, Kirby made only one appearance in 2025 spring training. He's followed with three rehab starts at Triple-A Tacoma.

"Obviously looking forward to getting George back out there," Mariners manager Dan Wilson said. "I know it’s been a long road for George since spring training. And you know, you put the work in, you do your rehab assignments and mentally you’re ready to go."

Wilson said Kirby probably would be limited to "75, maybe 80 pitches" against the Astros.

Before Wednesday’s series finale against the White Sox in Chicago, the Mariners recalled right-hander Jesse Hahn from Tacoma and designated righty Casey Lawrence for assignment.

Hahn will return to Seattle for a second time this season after two appearances in April. He's pitched four innings with the Mariners so far, going 0-1 with a 4.59 ERA.

Lawrence tossed five innings of bulk relief on Tuesday in Seattle's 1-0 loss to Chicago, allowing one run on six hits and taking the defeat. He’s 1-2 with a 4.08 ERA in 17 2/3 innings and six appearances this season with the Mariners and Toronto Blue Jays.

The Source: Information in this story came from The Associated Press.

