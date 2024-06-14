Seattle mayor to invest $2M to curb youth violence, support mental health crisis

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell announced a new investment strategy on Friday aimed at supporting youth mental health and safety, directing $2 million toward violence prevention efforts in an executive order.

This initiative is designed to significantly expand telehealth access from 80 to 2,000 students and address gun violence impacting the city's youth.

"Last week’s tragedy at Garfield and the trauma it has inflicted on our community further reinforces the need to protect and support our students and the most vulnerable – this is a comprehensive strategy informed by the community and by data that will make a difference when combined with community-based, upstream and law enforcement programs," Harrell said. "Young people deserve safety and support to thrive - these investments in youth mental health and school safety deliver on these priorities and calls for action from students, families, and educators."

The mayor's plan involves allocating up to $10 million for youth mental health and safety outcomes for the upcoming 2024-25 school year. The strategy includes a comprehensive research report, "A Student-Led Approach to Mental Health Services," which identified five key interventions: improving awareness and access to existing resources, expanding mental health education and early intervention training, addressing the nature deficit with enrichment programs, proactive screening and referral in high schools and expanding access to therapy.

The initial spending will include $2.4 million for telehealth therapy services, expanding access from 80 students to over 2,000. Seattle Innovation and Performance Director Leah Tivoli emphasized the importance of a proactive approach to student mental health care, integrating student feedback and expert advice.

To combat youth violence, Harrell's executive order 2024-01 outlines several measures, including a "100 Days of Action" violence prevention campaign and an additional $2 million investment in violence prevention programs. Other steps include expanding safe passage initiatives, increasing police presence around Garfield High School and improving emergency alert protocols.

Dr. Shaquita Bell, senior medical director at The Odessa Brown Children’s Clinic, Seattle Children’s Hospital, supported the mayor's plan.

"The youth mental health crisis impacts each of us and, as a pediatrician, I believe it’s essential to do whatever we can to help support the kids in our community who are counting on us," she said.

The city’s Reach Out Seattle initiative, launched last year, aims to increase awareness and use of mental health resources. This June, the program began a public awareness campaign focused on prevention and early identification of mental health challenges, with an estimated $70,000 allocated for public service announcements, transit ads and other materials.

Officials say the city of Seattle is committed to investing in youth enrichment programs and direct mental health services, spending $24 million annually on mentorship, academic support, sports activities and more. Additionally, the city allocated $1.75 million for a Student Mental Health Supports Pilot program in selected Seattle Public Schools.

Mayor Harrell's initiative seeks to address immediate and long-term needs for youth mental health and safety, working closely with Public Health – Seattle & King County and Seattle Public Schools to expand school-based health centers and mental health provider access for the 2024-25 school year.

MORE FOX 13 SEATTLE NEWS

One dead after multi-vehicle crash on I-5 near Fife

Seattle's ‘Belltown Hellcat’ faces stalking, assault charges amid reckless driving

Road-rage shooting investigation caused I-5 closure in Everett

Puyallup Police hold meeting over 3 teens charged in February murder

Kent man arrested after ramming stolen car into police cruiser

Thefts of charging cables are another obstacle to appeal of electric vehicles

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.