1-year-old struck, killed by impaired man pulling into driveway in Lynnwood

A man was arrested for vehicular homicide after he allegedly hit and killed a one-year-old child as he was pulling into a driveway in Lynnwood.

The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened around 7 p.m. on Beverly Park Road in the Picnic Point area.

As deputies arrived, first responders were already providing aid to the one-year-old. The child later died at the scene.

The Sheriff's Office says the child was playing in the front yard with two other siblings and their parent at the time of the fatal crash.

Detectives say a roommate, identified as a 45-year-old man, arrived at the home and struck the child as he was pulling into the driveway.

The man was taken into custody and booked into Snohomish County Jail for vehicular homicide. His blood was also tested for intoxicants.

Detectives say the man was impaired by a depressant and marijuana at the time, which was likely a contributing factor in the crash.

This incident remains under investigation. The child's identity and cause/manner of death will be determined by the Snohomish County Medical Examiner's Office.

