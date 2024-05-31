Kent Police warn of 'sob story' scammers targeting the elderly

Kent Police are warning the public about a scam targeting the elderly after an officer thwarted a suspected fraudster from stealing $2,000 from a local senior citizen.

In a social media post, Kent Police described it as a "sob story" scam where a person pretends to be a penniless victim of crime, hoping to convince the real victim to give them money.

If the scammer is successful in their request, police say they will then ask for more money, offering fake gold jewelry or a fake Rolex watch as collateral until they can repay the money.

Police say the suspect follows the victim to a bank/ATM, where the victim withdraws money and gives it to the suspect, and they never see each other again.

Kent Police say an officer spotted a potential fraud in progress at a BECU on Wednesday just before 6 p.m.

In this case, the elderly victim called 911, saying he believed he was being targeted for fraud. Police responded to the BECU, but say the suspect fled in his vehicle before he could be identified.

Police described the suspect as a man with black hair, between the age of 45 and 50. His vehicle was a white Mercedes SUV with an unknown plate.

Kent Police urge the public to warn elderly family members/friends about this scam. Seniors are advised to walk away if they are ever approached by a potential fraudster, and to immediately report it.

MORE FOX 13 SEATTLE NEWS:

Car rams into business in Seattle's Fremont neighborhood

Will Seattle see the Northern Lights again this weekend?

Man whose car was damaged by suspect fleeing police in Ballard has same car stolen from repair shop

WSP seeks help finding missing Aberdeen teenager considered at-risk

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.