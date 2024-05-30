Police: Tesla runs red light and crashes into 2 cars, killing driver in Kent

Kent Police are investigating a driver for vehicular homicide after he allegedly blew through a red light and crashed into two cars, killing another driver.

Around 9:48 p.m. on Wednesday, multiple Kent Police officers responded to the intersection of Central Ave. N and E Smith St. to reports of an accident. Some callers stated that multiple occupants were trapped inside their vehicles.

Upon arrival, Kent Police noticed the driver of a red Prius unconscious inside his car. After extracting the man from the vehicle, he was taken to a local hospital, but later died from his injuries. Police identified the driver as a 30-year-old man from Puyallup.

According to Kent Police, multiple witnesses stated a Tesla ran a red light at the Central Avenue and Smith Street intersection, colliding with both a gray Prius and a red Prius. Police say the red Prius was reportedly pulling out of a restaurant parking lot, and was hit so hard it was pushed into a nearby wall.

Police say two of the three occupants of the Tesla had significant injuries and were transported to local hospitals for treatment.

The driver, identified as a 23-year-old man from Spanaway, was later arrested. His blood was tested for intoxicants.

Kent Police are still investigating the circumstances leading up to the crash.

The King County Medical Examiner's Office will determine the cause of death for the driver of the red Prius.

