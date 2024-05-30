Blaine Police arrest 3 men in massage parlor prostitution sting

Police in Blaine arrested three people during an investigation into a massage parlor, recently accused of prostitution and sexual assault.

According to the Blaine Police Department (BPD), on Wednesday at approximately 1:04 p.m., officers executed a search warrant at the Luxury Spa, located near the intersection of H St. and Grant Ave.

The spa has been at the center of a detailed investigation. The BPD says the investigation is ongoing and that the details provided in Wednesday's press release are all that can be disclosed at this time.

With the support of the Bellingham Police Department and federal law enforcement, the BPD executed a search warrant to disrupt an active prostitution ring.

Two men, 57-year-old Todd Berge of Blaine and 38-year-old Ankhjargal Jargalsaikhan of Corona, California, were arrested and booked into Whatcom County Jail on charges of patronizing a prostitute.

The BPD also arrested a suspect in connection with a sexual assault, 39-year-old Jie Deng of Renton, and booked him into Whatcom County Jail on charges of second-degree rape.

"Our thoughts go out to the victim of the sexual assault," wrote the BPD in Wednesday’s press release. "We are glad to have been able to bring the suspect to justice."

The BPD is expressing gratitude to the local community for providing tips that have assisted the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

