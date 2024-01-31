Section 8 renters in Bellingham struggle with burst pipes, flooding, mold

Residents of Meadow Wood Townhomes, a Section 8 rental complex in Bellingham, are crying out for help. They say rampant flooding and pervasive mold is now threatening the health of their children.

James Reitz has been a Meadow Wood resident for five years now.

"The flooding in the apartments is just getting ridiculous these days," said Reitz.

Reitz shared these shocking photos of widespread mold with FOX 13 News as evidence of the deplorable conditions he and his family are living in. He says the mold problem has gotten so out of hand, his kid's feet appear to be covered in soot. According to Reitz, the company running the property refuses to help.

"They just keep telling us, ‘Use bleach, use bleach,’ and the problem is we have little ones," shared Reitz. "We have a three-year-old and a four-year-old, and they have respiratory issues because of the mold in our house."

Online, the complex is advertised as "serenity in the city," a far cry from stories shared by low-income renters. FOX 13 News contacted Indigo Real Estate Services for a response to the criticism. They are refusing to comment.