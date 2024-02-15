Boy, 13, shoots 11-year-old sibling in Whatcom County, deputies say

The Whatcom County Sheriff's Office says a 13-year-old shot their 11-year-old sibling Wednesday night.

The Sheriff's Office says they received the dispatch call at 7:45 p.m. from the 13-year-old after the shooting occurred.

Deputies arriving on scene secured the handgun and began rendering aid to the 11-year-old victim.

The victim was initially taken to PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center in Bellingham, but was later transferred to Harborview. The 11-year-old is currently in the ICU in critical condition.

The Sheriff's Office said the children were alone when the shooting happened, and deputies were told it was an accident.

Deputies added that both children go to schools in the Mount Baker School District.

This is still an active investigation.