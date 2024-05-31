WSP seeks help finding missing Aberdeen teenager considered at-risk

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing teenage boy from Aberdeen.

According to the WSP, 17-year-old Matthew Pugel ran away from home on Friday and he is considered at-risk. His last known location was in the Hoquaim area.

The WSP has issued a Missing Indigenous Person's Alert for a teenager who was last seen in Aberdeen, Washington

Matthew is described as being 5’11" and weighing 155 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a baseball hat, a plaid jacket and black jeans.

The WSP activated this Missing Indigenous Person’s Alert on behalf of the Aberdeen Police Department.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 immediately.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

