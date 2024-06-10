Seattle's Greenwood Car Show: What to know for this year's event

article

Vintage, modern and classic cars, trucks and motorcycles will be on display for the 32nd annual Seattle summer tradition – the Greenwood Car Show.

Crowds and cars are expected to fill Seattle's Greenwood neighborhood later this month.

Here's a guide for this year's show:

When is the Greenwood Car Show?

It's happening Saturday, June 29 from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.

What is the Greenwood Car Show?

The Greenwood Knights, a non-profit organization in Seattle, help put together the annual event, which raises money for local organizations and automotive scholarships.

How much is it to register my vehicle?

Car owners can register their vehicle for $25 in advance on the event's website. For car owners who want to register the day of the show, can sign up from 6-8a.m. at the event's entry. Day-of will be $30.

If you're planning to show your vehicle, organizers said for safety, all vehicles that arrive late will have to be escorted to the closest spot to the event's point of entry. Once parked, vehicles are not allowed to leave until 4 p.m.

If there is an emergency, organizers will escort car owners to the closest intersection.

Where is the car show?

The Greenwood Car Show is along Greenwood Avenue North, between 67th Street and 90th Street. The registered car entry gate is on North 67th Street and Greenwood Avenue North.

There isn't a dedicated parking spot for visitors, but there is street parking available throughout the Greenwood/Phinney Ridge neighborhood.

How much is it to go as a spectator?

If you're attending the Greenwood Car Show as a spectator, it's free.

Will there be food?

Organizers said there will be food vendors and food trucks along Greenwood Avenue, between 77th-79th and 84th-85th streets.

MORE FOX 13 SEATTLE NEWS:

Rodeo bull hops fence at Oregon arena, leaving several injured

Massive signs of iconic Enumclaw restaurant stolen overnight

City of Newcastle opts out of raising pride flag at city hall

Seattle community honors teen victim as city leaders urge swift action on gun violence

Remembering Bill Anders: NASA, astronauts mourn tragic death

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.