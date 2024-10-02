Seattle weather: Few passing clouds Thursday with sunshine and 60s

We saw some nice sunshine this afternoon, making for a great fall afternoon and the mountain was out!

Highs today were slightly cooler than average, with temperatures peaking in the mid to low 60s.

Overnight skies will be mostly clear and winds will be calm. We could also see areas of patchy fog with lows dropping into the low 40s.

Skies will be mostly sunny on Thursday with a few passing clouds. Highs will be similar to Wednesday, peaking in the mid 60s.

Our next cold front moves through in the morning hours on Friday. Plenty of rain and gusty winds will be present. Scattered showers will continue into the evening. The highs will also be cooler, only in the low 60s.

Skies will dry out for Saturday and the weekend, bringing more sunshine and mild temperatures. A few showers are possible Tuesday into Wednesday.