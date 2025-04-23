Laser attacks surge at Seattle, Spokane airports — FBI investigating

The Brief Since March 2024, there has been a significant increase in laser incidents targeting aircraft near Seattle-Tacoma and Spokane International airports, posing serious risks to aviation safety and prompting an FBI investigation to identify those responsible. Laser strikes can interfere with pilots' ability to land safely, potentially causing midair collisions or other incidents, and are considered a federal offense with penalties including up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine. The FBI urges the public to report suspicious laser activity and emphasizes the importance of keeping laser pointers out of the sky to protect pilots and prevent potential legal consequences.



Since March 2024, there has been a significant increase in laser incidents involving aircraft near Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) and Spokane International Airport (GEG) in Washington.

Pilots approaching these airports have reported lasers illuminating and tracking their cockpits, particularly during landing.

What we know:

According to the FBI, neighborhoods in Spokane such as West Plains, Nine Mile Falls, Green Bluff and Hillyard have reported incidents.

In Seattle, affected areas include SeaTac, Vashon, White Center, Burien, West Kent, Lake Meridian Park, East Hill and Des Moines.

Laser seen from a helicopter in the Spokane Valley. (Spokane County Sheriff's Office)

The FBI is investigating these incidents and believes multiple individuals are responsible. However, they do not think the Seattle and Spokane incidents are connected.

The agency is collaborating with local and federal authorities to identify and locate those responsible and is seeking public assistance.

Laser strikes pose a serious risk to aviation safety. They can interfere with pilots' ability to land safely and increase the risk of injury to flight crew, passengers, and people on the ground.

Pointing a laser at an aircraft is a federal offense, punishable by up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about these laser strikes is urged to contact the FBI at 1-800-225-5324, reach out to their local FBI office, visit the nearest American Embassy or Consulate or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.

Related article

Preventing laser strikes against aircraft

Dig deeper:

The FBI is reminding the public to keep laser pointers out of the sky to protect pilots and avoid hefty fines and potential prison time. When laser beams are aimed at aircraft, they can blind aircrew, potentially causing midair collisions or other incidents. In 2023, the Federal Aviation Administration received over 13,000 reports of laser strikes.

Green lasers, which have become more popular than red ones, are particularly dangerous. They can cause flash blindness, a condition where vision is temporarily impaired after exposure to bright light. The glare from a laser beam can be intensified by cockpit windows, creating a significant hazard for pilots.

The science behind the risk of laser pointers

Laser pointers don't need to be aimed directly into a pilot's eye to cause damage. Once a laser beam reaches an aircraft, cockpit windows reflect it, filling the space with blinding light. The FAA notes that laser exposure is most hazardous when a direct beam or its reflection enters the pupil while the eye is focused on a distant object, such as a runway.

The FBI investigates laser strikes with the help of local and federal law enforcement partners. Air traffic controllers notify local law enforcement, who can deploy helicopters equipped with infrared cameras to pinpoint the source of the laser beam.

How you can help protect the skies

The FBI encourages the public to report suspicious laser activity by calling 1-800-225-5324 or visiting tips.fbi.gov. It's important to educate minors about the dangers of misusing laser pointers to prevent potential legal consequences and ensure aviation safety.

"If we can prevent one catastrophe, prevent one pilot from being blinded, that makes it worth it," said Melissa Ventresca, supervisory special agent at FBI San Antonio.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

