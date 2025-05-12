Man arrested after stabbing, robbery at West Seattle park

The Brief Seattle police arrested a suspect in a stabbing and robbery that happened at the Hiawatha Playfield in West Seattle Monday evening. Officers said a 20-year-old stabbed a man in the arm, took a woman's phone and threatened a third person with a knife.



Seattle police officers arrested a 20-year-old man Monday evening after he allegedly stabbed a man and robbed a woman in West Seattle.

Police responded at 5:50 p.m. to a reported stabbing at the Hiawatha Playfield, at 2700 California Avenue Southwest.

Officers found a 47-year-old man who was stabbed in the arm, and he was eventually taken to Harborview Medical Center in stable condition.

Police said they also learned that a woman's phone was stolen by the suspect after he grabbed her arm. A third victim was also allegedly threatened with a knife.

At the scene, officers said they spoke to several witnesses who said they saw the suspect running away with a knife and skateboard under his arm.

Seattle police contained the area and found the suspect several blocks away near 51st Avenue and Southwest Pritchard Street.

The suspect was booked into King County Jail for investigation of assault and robbery.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Seattle Police Department.

