Police: Seattle woman speeds through red light, hits cars and pedestrian

The Brief A 26-year-old woman was arrested for suspected drunk driving after causing a multi-car collision in Seattle's First Hill neighborhood, injuring a 42-year-old pedestrian. Police believe she ran a red light, hit a car and a pedestrian, and found a large alcoholic beverage in her vehicle, leading to charges of vehicular assault.



Police arrested a 26-year-old woman suspected of drunk driving after a multi-car collision in Seattle's First Hill neighborhood on Sunday night.

Officers were called around 10:00 p.m. to a three-car collision at Madison St and Eighth Ave, where they also found an injured 42-year-old pedestrian on the ground, who said he was hit by a car. He was taken to Harborview Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries.

Timeline:

During their investigation, police determined that the suspect, a 26-year-old woman, was driving northbound on Eighth Ave, when she ran the red light at Madison St. Authorities say she struck a car heading westbound, then hit the pedestrian, and then she was struck by another car.

The suspect hit a light pole and an electrical box before her car finally stopped.

Officers evaluated the driver, who they believe was driving impaired. Authorities say they also found a "large alcoholic beverage" in her car.

Police arrested the woman for investigation of vehicular assault and impounded her car.

Anyone with additional information on the suspect or the collision is asked to call 911.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Seattle Police Department.

