14-year-old arrested in Federal Way fatal shooting, 13-year-old wanted

Federal Way police say they have arrested a 14-year-old boy in connection to a homicide that happened at an apartment complex on May 3, and another teen suspect is still on the loose.

The backstory:

A fatal shooting occurred at the Uptown Apartments, located near South 320th Street and State Route 99, on Saturday, May 3.

Officers found a 20-year-old Hispanic man who had been shot multiple times, and despite efforts to save his life, the victim died at the scene.

Police had determined that a dispute happened shortly before the shooting. The incident was captured on video, showing the encounter in the complex parking lot.

Federal Way detectives identified two teen suspects involved in the case, and recently arrested a 14-year-old boy in Renton. He was booked into the King County Youth Detention Facility, though his charges are unknown at this time.

The second suspect is a 13-year-old girl, who remains at large. Police say they are still actively looking for her.

Anyone with information about this case, or the whereabouts of the 13-year-old suspect, is urged to contact the Federal Way Police Department at (253) 835-2121.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Federal Way Police Department.

