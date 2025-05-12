Suspect arrested after U-Haul parking lot fire in Federal Way, WA

The Brief Crews responded after a U-Haul truck caught on fire in a Home Depot parking lot in Federal Way. South King Fire made the announcement on social media Monday morning. Federal Way police arrested a suspect for arson.



Police arrested a suspect on suspicion of arson after a U-Haul truck caught fire in a Federal Way parking lot.

(South King Fire)

What we know:

South King Fire (SKF) made the initial announcement on social media on Monday morning at around 9:52 a.m.

Authorities said crews were dispatched to a fully involved vehicle fire in the Home Depot parking lot near the intersection of South 352nd Street and Kits Corner Road South.

According to SKF, officers with the Federal Way Police department quickly arrested a suspect on suspicion of arson.

What we don't know:

Further information is limited at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story came from a social media post by South King Fire.

