The Brief The FBI and Lacey Police Department are intensifying their search for the suspect behind an explosion at a Tesla Supercharger station. Damages to the charging station have since been repaired, but the suspect remains on the loose.



The search is intensifying for an arson suspect who investigators said caused an explosion at a Tesla Supercharger station in Lacey. FBI Seattle recently launched a new digital media tip line for the public to submit video and photo evidence for this case.

"The public are our eyes and ears in a case like this, and the information you may provide could be critical in helping us to advance this case and many others," said Mike Herrington, special agent in charge with FBI Seattle.

The backstory:

The Lacey Police Department said the explosion happened on April 8 around 1:30 a.m. at the South Sound Center shopping plaza on Sleater Kinney Road where the charging station shares a parking lot with Target and Kohl's.

"We don’t have a lot of incidents like this in Lacey. It’s pretty significant when we have this type of explosion occur, and it’s very important that we apprehend this suspect and get him into custody and make sure there’s no further incidents," said Lacey Police Chief Robert Almada.

Related article

The police chief said the department received several 911 calls of a loud noise or explosion. He said when officers arrived at the scene, the flames were out.

"The preliminary investigation gave officers reason to believe that this was most likely an intentional, criminal act, and not an accident or malfunction," said Almada.

The police department contacted the FBI Seattle and the ATF Seattle to launch a joint investigation.

In a post to X, Tesla said panels were blown off the power cabinet, and the electrical switchgear was damaged during the explosion. At least one EV charger was also damaged.

Now, the ATF Seattle is working to find out what materials the suspected arsonist used to cause such destruction.

"It’s part of the investigation, and it’s the reason why evidence was sent to the laboratory for a final determination to be made by the scientist and investigators at a laboratory to make the causation of fire, make the final determination of the causation of the fire and explosion," said Jonathan Blais, special agent in charge with ATF Seattle.

Damages were fully repaired to the station as of April 11, according to Tesla. Surveillance cameras were also installed in the shared parking lot to monitor the station.

In the search for the suspect, Lacey police and the FBI said investigators were also looking for his intent to determine if the criminal act was politically motivated.

"I will say that we are treating this as if it were domestic terrorism incident. However, we don’t know what may have motivated this. That’s part of the investigation is looking into that. We do see some of the other elements that would be involved in terrorism, specifically violence, and violation of a federal or state law," said Herrington.

Related article

The arson suspect isn’t the only person investigators are looking for. Officials said they also hope to find the owner of a Tesla that was parked at the station the day of the attack.

"We’re looking for a 2016 to 2019 Tesla Model X, dark gray in color that was spotted at the charging station prior to and during the arson. This vehicle is not believed to be involved in the incident but will be a potential witness to the events that evening and could have important evidence," said Herrington.

While investigators said they were not ruling out the possibility of an accomplice, their focus right now is the main suspect. FBI Seattle described him as a white male, approximately 5’10" to 6’2". He was wearing a dark jacket with a hood, gray pants, and a face covering. The suspect walks with a unique gait, including a slight limp with his right leg kicking out and, at times, his right hand held behind his back. He was carrying a white bag, which may have been plastic. The man may have injuries consistent with being in close proximity to an explosion or intense heat, such as a concussion, burns, or shrapnel injuries.

Local and federal investigators said it’s important to find the suspect now before the possibility of him striking again.

"If it is a terroristic motivation, then we would expect somebody to potentially do this again. And in this case, there was property damage, but we would really hate to see if someone were injured or even killed in one of these incidents if it were to continue," said Herrington.

ATF Seattle said though scientists and investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire and explosion, there is no timeline when the details would become available.

FBI Seattle said its new digital media tip line helps investigators collect evidence that could solve the case. Special agents are asking the public to submit videos or photos that could reveal new leads.

"Specifically, we’re looking for photos and videos captured between late evening on Monday, April 7 and early morning on Tuesday, April 8. We’re Looking for photo videos taken around the South Sound Center, including the Target and Kohl’s stores. The Chehalis Western and Woodland Creek Trail or any location on the trails in the Lacey Olympia area," said Herrington. "Please air on the side of sending us the footage if there’s any doubt. This could include doorbell camera footage from residence, security video from nearby businesses, cell phone, video or photos or video from Tesla vehicles at or near the South Sound Center charging station."

Anyone with information that could help the case asked to contact the FBI's toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov. Tips can also be reported to the Lacey Police Department at 360-459-4333.

The Source: Information in this story is from FBI Seattle, ATF Seattle, Lacey Police, Tesla and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

MORE HEADLINES FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Seattle woman arrested for pit bull attacks: ‘Let him do his thing’

FEMA denies $34M in funds for WA bomb cyclone relief, gives no explanation

WSDOT shuts down 103-year-old bridge in Pierce County, WA

Man accused in Seattle hate crime flips off cameras, storms out of courtroom

Elephants react to San Diego earthquake, swarm around young

Red Robin launching Bottomless Burger Pass for National Burger Month

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.