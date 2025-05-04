20-year-old shot, killed in Federal Way, WA Saturday

Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in Federal Way on Saturday afternoon.

Timeline:

At around 4:20 p.m. on May 3, a 20-year-old Hispanic man from Seattle was found in a parking lot with a gunshot wound, according to the Federal Way Police Department.

Responding officers and medical personnel attempted life-saving procedures but were not able to save the man, and he died at the scene.

The shooting comes hours before a 34-year-old man was shot and killed in a Federal Way parking lot. However, in both incidents, officers say the shootings were a result of separate arguments between people that knew each other.

What you can do:

There were no arrests going into Sunday, however police say the investigation is ongoing and ask anyone with additional information to contact the department's emergency line at at (253) 835-2121.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Federal Way Police Department.

