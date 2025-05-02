I-5 lanes reopen after fatal crash near Federal Way

The Brief A pedestrian died in a crash on southbound I-5 near Federal Way Friday night. As of 9 p.m., the two right lanes of the freeway remained blocked.



Washington State Patrol responded to a fatal crash on southbound I-5 Friday night.

The crash happened just south of State Route 18 near Federal Way. As of 9 p.m., the two right lanes of the freeway remained blocked.

Troopers first reported the crash around 8 p.m.

According to WSP, a pedestrian attempted to cross the southbound lanes when they were struck by a vehicle. No driver impairment is suspected.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story came from Washington State Patrol and WSDOT.

