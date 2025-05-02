The Brief Troopers are investigating a hit-and-run crash that happened on the southbound I-5 off-ramp to SR 900 near Tukwila. The collision shut down the ramp for over an hour, but has since reopened.



Washington State Patrol is investigating a hit-and-run crash that happened on the southbound I-5 off-ramp to State Route 900 near Tukwila.

What we know:

A two-car collision happened on the ramp around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, and at least one person was injured in the crash.

The ramp was fully closed for over an hour, but reopened around 5:10 p.m.

It's currently unknown what led up to the crash.

The Source: Information in this story came from Washington State Patrol and the Washington State Department of Transportation.

