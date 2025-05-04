34-year-old man shot, killed in Federal Way parking lot

Police are investigating a second Saturday shooting in Federal Way. They say the two incidents are unrelated.

Timeline:

A 34-year-old man is dead after police say he was found with a gunshot wound in a parking lot on Southwest 330th Street on May 3.

Federal Way police responded to the scene just after 11 p.m. and attempted life-saving measures, but were unsuccessful. The Hispanic Federal Way resident died on scene.

As of Sunday, the investigation was ongoing. Police say they have identified a person of interest in this case. However, for the integrity of the investigation, they are not releasing the subject's identity.

The shooting comes hours after a 20-year-old man was shot and killed in a Federal Way parking lot. However, in both incidents, officers say the shootings were a result of separate arguments between people that knew each other.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Federal Way Police at 253 835-2121. I'll be sure to follow up with more information as it develops.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Federal Way Police Department.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Social media says Seattle ports are empty — but data shows growth

Irish woman returning from visiting sick father detained at Tacoma ICE facility

‘Violated, degraded, dehumanized’: Ex-Seattle police official Jamie Tompkins demands $3M

Idaho judge slams Bryan Kohberger's ‘hollow’ attempt to dodge death penalty

First confirmed Pacific Northwest sighting of invasive Chinese mitten crab

WA pilot program offers free walk-on ferry rides to San Juan Islands

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.