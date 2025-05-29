The Brief A 20-year-old man was fatally shot at a Federal Way apartment complex on Thursday afternoon. Police are investigating the incident and seeking information from the public. Updates on the investigation will be provided as the story develops.



Federal Way police are currently investigating a shooting that resulted in the death of a 20-year-old man on Thursday.

What we know:

Officers responded to a reported shooting at an apartment complex near Southwest 330th Street at around 3:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, police located one victim, identified as a 20-year-old Hispanic man from Seattle. He was suffering from a gunshot wound.

First responders attempted life-saving measures, but the man died at the scene.

Federal Way Police detectives are currently investigating.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Federal Way Police at 253-835-2121, or submit an anonymous tip via Crime Stoppers.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Federal Way Police Department.

