Microsoft to lay off hundreds more WA employees weeks after major cuts

Microsoft Corporation announced 305 new layoffs on Monday, less than three weeks after the company announced it was cutting nearly 3% of its entire workforce.

A Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) notified the Washington State Employment Security Department of 305 upcoming layoffs at Microsoft in Redmond, Wash.

The expected beginning date of layoffs is August 1, 2025.

No further information regarding specific departments affected, or layoff reasoning is available.

Microsoft announced the layoffs of approximately 6,000 employees globally – about 3% of the company's workforce – on May 13.

The company reported an annual headcount of 228,000 full-time workers last June, with nearly 50,000 employees at the Redmond campus, prior to the May 2025 layoff announcement.

Of the estimated 6,000 employees getting pink slips last month, 1,985 work on the Redmond campus with a layoff start date of July 12, 2025.

The layoff start date of the newly announced cuts is set for August 1, 2025.

The Source: Information in this article is from a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification received by the Washington State Employment Security Department.

