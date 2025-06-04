WA murder suspect Travis Decker possibly spotted in ID, police say

The Brief Police in McCall, Idaho are investigating a possible sighting of Travis Decker. The man wanted in the murders of his three young daughters has been on the run since Friday, with authorities offering a $20,000 reward for his capture. McCall police said they should only be notified of in-person sightings, and not online rumors.



Authorities in McCall, Idaho have received reports of a possible sighting of Travis Decker, the Washington father wanted in the murders of his three daughters.

The McCall Police Department posted to social media on Wednesday, saying it is investigating the possible sighting.

The backstory:

Travis Decker is wanted out of Chelan County, Washington in the deaths of his three young daughters. The girls, ages 5, 8 and 9, were found dead at a campsite in Leavenworth after Decker picked them up for a scheduled visitation on Friday. A manhunt is ongoing.

The Chelan County Sheriff's Office has released new photos of Decker captured through surveillance video. The pictures are from the days leading up to his visitation with the girls.

Two of the most recently-known surveillance images of Travis Decker, captured in the days leading up to his visitation with the girls. (Chelan County Sheriff's Office)

McCall police said they should only be notified of in-person sightings, and not online rumors or texts.

McCall is located in Valley County, Idaho, near the Oregon and Idaho state line. The town is about 100 miles north of Boise.

A reward of up to $20,000 is being offered for information leading to Decker's arrest. Anyone with information is urged to call the nearest U.S. Marshals office, the U.S. Marshals Service Communications Center at 1-800-336-0102 or USMS Tips at https://usmarshals.gov/tips or submit a tip to the Chelan County Sheriff's Office.

For those living in the McCall area, you are asked to contact dispatch at 208-382-5160 if you have seen Travis Decker.

The Source: Information in this story came from a Facebook post by the McCall Police Department and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

