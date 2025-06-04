WA community gathers to remember Decker sisters found dead

Hundreds gathered at Memorial Park in Wenatchee on Tuesday night to remember five-year-old Olivia, eight-year-old Evelyn, and nine-year-old Peyton Decker, who were tragically taken too soon. A growing memorial at the park, adorned with tributes from grieving loved ones, underscored the profound impact the sisters had on their community.

"These little girls taken away from us way too soon," one attendee said.

The Decker sisters were reported missing last week after their father did not return them after a planned visit, police said. They were found dead and authorities are still searching for their father, 32-year-old Travis Decker.

Their deaths have resonated deeply, particularly with members of the Fabulous Feet dance studio, where the girls were a vibrant presence.

"Seeing them every day... seeing how happy dancing made them feel was truly special, and I think that's something that the studio itself is really gonna miss," said Samantia Dodd, who knew the girls from the dance studio.

The unexpected nature of the tragedy has left the town in shock.

"This is not something that normally happens in this town," said Denise Ferguson, who, despite not knowing the girls personally, felt compelled to attend the vigil. "I've heard Whitney is a great mother and those girls were very special to the community. I just needed to be here to show my support for the family during this tragedy and just remind them that they are loved and they are supported."

A friend of the family, tearfully recalled the girls' bright dispositions. "Family and friends smiling faces. They were just they were shining. They're always so happy. Hug your loved ones. You never know when the last time you're going to see them, tell them you love them, because you never know."

The Decker sisters attended Lincoln Elementary School. The Wenatchee School District announced that counseling services will be available for students and staff in need of support.

The Source: Information in this story came from original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle and the Associated Press.

