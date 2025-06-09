Travis Decker search area narrowed, deputies closing in on WA triple-murder suspect

The Brief Deputies have narrowed down the search area in the manhunt for Travis Decker. The Chelan County Sheriff's Office believes Decker may be in the Ingalls Creek and Valley High area, about 10 miles south of Leavenworth. Residents in the area are advised to stay alert and secure their homes.



Deputies have narrowed down the search area in the manhunt for Washington triple-murder suspect Travis Decker.

What we know:

The Chelan County Sheriff's Office believes Decker is in the Ingalls Creek and Valley High area, which is about 10 miles south of Leavenworth.

Travis Decker is wanted in the deaths of his three young daughters, whose bodies were found at a campground a week ago.

Travis Decker headshot (left), two surveillance images of Decker before his planned visitation (right). (Chelan County Sheriff's Office)

People in the area of Ingalls Creek and Valley High are advised to secure their homes, lock their vehicles, and stay alert for any suspicious activity. Anyone who sees Travis Decker is asked to call 911 and do not approach him.

Decker has been on the run for over a week.

Related article

This is a developing story.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Chelan County Sheriff's Office.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Former Army squadmate shares insight into Travis Decker's military past

Woman dies after Seattle house fire; arson investigation underway

Miles Hudson found guilty on 2 counts of reckless driving in Seattle

11 injured after teen speeds, causes fiery crash in Lacey

Man hurt after shooting near University of Washington

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.