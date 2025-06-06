The Brief Three Wenatchee girls, ages 5, 8 and 9, were found dead on June 2, a few days after they were reported missing following a visitation with their father, Travis Decker. Authorities are conducting an extensive multi-county manhunt for Decker, who is wanted on three counts of first-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping. The Enchantments trail region has been closed as part of the ongoing investigation, and law enforcement is urging residents in remote areas of five WA counties to secure their properties and report any sightings of Decker.



One week after three young Wenatchee girls were reported missing and then found dead, authorities continue a widespread manhunt for their father, Travis Decker.

He is wanted on three counts of first-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping.

What we know:

The bodies of Olivia, 5, Evelyn, 8, and Paityn, 9, were discovered June 2 near the Rock Island Campground, west of Leavenworth, days after their mother reported them missing following a planned visitation with Decker.

The investigation has intensified, with law enforcement agencies executing search warrants, including on Decker's electronic devices, to gather new leads. The Chelan County Sheriff's Office, along with partner agencies, is conducting an extensive search across Chelan County and surrounding areas, including national forest and wilderness regions.

Keep reading for what we know about the case one week after the girls were reported missing.

Girls reported missing

The backstory:

On Friday, May 30, at 9:45 p.m., Wenatchee police officers responded to a civil complaint. The mother of three young girls reported that her daughters, ages 5, 8 and 9, had not returned home after a planned visitation with their father, Travis Decker.

Initial search efforts, AMBER Alert request denied

On Friday, May 30, officers learned Decker might be living in a white 2017 GMC Sierra pickup truck, Washington plates D20165C.

Patrols were alerted, and checks of motels in Wenatchee and East Wenatchee yielded no results. Investigators used a local Flock database, a surveillance camera system, which pinged Decker's truck traveling westbound on Highway 2 earlier that day.

Wenatchee police contacted the Washington State Patrol to request an AMBER Alert, but were informed the case did not meet the criteria.

Endangered Missing Person Alert issued

On Saturday, May 31, the Washington State Patrol received additional information and subsequently issued an Endangered Missing Person Alert.

Investigators checked possible locations for Decker and the children in Chelan County, based on information suggesting they were still in the area.

Warrant issued, bodies discovered

On Monday, June 2, investigators narrowed their search to an area between Icicle Road and Chumstick Road near the Rock Island Campground, roughly 10 to 12 miles west of Leavenworth.

Authorities also issued a warrant for Decker's arrest on three charges of first-degree custodial interference. At 3:45 p.m. Monday, a Chelan County deputy located Decker's unoccupied vehicle near the Rock Island Campground.

More officers joined the search efforts, and later that day, the bodies of the three missing girls were found. Decker was not located. Forensics investigators were called to search and process Decker's vehicle.

Preliminary examinations suggested asphyxiation as the cause of death for the three girls.

Wenatchee community mourns, holds vigil

The tragic discovery of the girls' bodies has left the Wenatchee community in mourning. Olivia, Evelyn and Paityn Decker were students at Lincoln Elementary School in the Wenatchee School District.

A GoFundMe campaign established to support their mother, Whitney Decker, has raised more than $1 million as of Friday, June 6.

Manhunt begins, reward offered

Decker, 32, is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall and 190 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a light-colored shirt and dark shorts.

Police say Decker is a former military member with extensive training, and it is unknown if he is currently armed. He is believed to pose a significant risk if approached, and the public is advised to call 911 immediately if he is sighted.

Authorities are offering a reward of up to $20,000 for information leading to Decker's arrest.

Anyone with information regarding Decker's whereabouts is encouraged to call the CCSO tip line at 509-667-6845 or submit information online.

Intensified manhunt, public warnings

By Wednesday, June 4, aerial and ground operations were underway with additional federal investigators joining the manhunt.

Authorities were on site at the Johnny Creek Campground in Leavenworth. The Chelan County Sheriff's Office and partner agencies also began a large-scale search across Chelan County, including local national forest and wilderness areas.

The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office provided two helicopters, and the Chelan County Sheriff's Office Air Support Unit also conducted air operations.

A possible sighting of Decker in McCall, Idaho, was reported, but Chelan County Sheriff Mike Morrison later stated it was likely not Decker.

Expanded search area, property advisories

On Thursday, June 5, authorities confirmed they had executed several search warrants, including on Decker's electronic devices, which provided new leads for investigators.

Undersheriff Dan Ozment urged citizens who own cabins or reside in remote areas of Chelan, Kittitas, King, Snohomish and Okanogan counties to be aware that Decker remains missing.

Property owners were asked to lock all doors, including sheds and outbuildings, and to leave their window blinds open and outside lights on.

Enchantments Trail region closed

On Thursday, June 5, officials also announced the closure of the popular Enchantments trail region until at least June 18 or until further notice.

This closure is in support of the ongoing investigation and manhunt for Decker.

The affected trailheads and recreation sites include Chatter Creek Campground, Chatter Creek Trailhead, Johnny Creek Campground, Eightmile Trailhead, Bridge Creek Campground, Ida Creek Campground, Icicle Creek Trailhead, Icicle Group Campground, Icicle Gorge Trailhead, Eightmile Campground, Snow Lakes Trailhead, Stuart Lake Trailhead, Rock Island Campground, Blackpine Horse Camp, Icicle Ridge Trailhead, Fourth of July Trailhead and Blackpine Trailhead.

Google searches revealed

A US Marshals Service affidavit revealed that Decker conducted Google searches about relocating to Canada days before his 3 girls were found murdered.

Authorities found searches such as "how does a person move to Canada" and "jobs Canada" in Decker's Google account.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Chelan County Sheriff's Office, Wenatchee Police Department, Washington State Patrol, court documents filed in Chelan County Superior Court and FOX 13 Seattle original reporting on location in Chelan County.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

