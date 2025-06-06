Rangers in Alaska recover body of Seattle man who died from a fall on Mount McKinley

The Brief Mountaineering rangers in Alaska have recovered the body of a Seattle man who died after falling 3,000 feet from a climbing route on Mount McKinley. Denali National Park and Preserve says in a statement that Alex Chui’s body was transferred to the state medical examiner. Two other members of the 41-year-old’s expedition reported Monday that Chui fell at Squirrel Point.



Mountaineering rangers in Alaska recovered the body of a Seattle man who died after falling 3,000 feet from a climbing route on Mount McKinley, also known as Denali.

Alex Chui's body was transferred to the state medical examiner Wednesday, the Denali National Park and Preserve said in a statement.

A view of Mt. McKinley, also known as Denali, on September 1, 2015 in Denali National Park, Alaska. (Lance King/Getty Images)

Two other members of the 41-year-old's expedition on the West Buttress route to Peters Glacier reported Monday that Chui fell at a spot called Squirrel Point. They lowered over the edge as far as possible but were unable to see or hear Chui. He was not roped.

Ground and air search crews were unable to reach the site until early Wednesday.

An unroped French mountaineer fell to his death near the same location in 2010. His body was never recovered.

The busiest time for climbing Mount McKinley is May and June. There are currently 500 climbers on the peak, North America’s tallest.

The Source: Information in this story came from Denali National Park and Preserve.

