The Enchantments region closed for deeper Travis Decker investigation

The Brief The Enchantments trail region will be closed until June 18 or further notice as authorities continue their search for Travis Decker. Decker is wanted for the kidnapping and murder of his three children. Authorities encourage the public to avoid the area for their safety.



The Enchantments trail region will be closed following investigations into Travis Decker, the father suspected of killing his three daughters in Wenatchee, according to officials.

The popular trail and mountain region will be closed until at least June 18 or until further notice as investigators continue the manhunt for Decker, who is wanted by authorities for the kidnapping and murder of his daughters Olivia, 5, Evelyn, 8, and Paityn, 9.

Map of Icicle and The Enchantments area closure. (Chelan County Mountain Rescue )

The backstory:

Three Wenatchee girls, ages 5, 8 and 9, reported missing since Friday, May 30, were found dead on Monday.

The Washington State Patrol was contacted Friday night to request an AMBER Alert, but it did not meet the required criteria. On Saturday, Wenatchee Police detectives provided additional information, and an Endangered Missing Person Alert (EMPA) was issued.

Authorities are searching for Travis Decker, wanted for three counts of first-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping in connection with the deaths of his daughters.

The girls' bodies were found at Rock Island Campground on June 3, days after they were reported missing, with preliminary examinations suggesting asphyxiation as the cause of death.

Decker, described as a former military member with extensive training, should not be approached by the public due to potential risk.

A reward of up to $20,000 is being offered for information leading to Decker's arrest; he is considered dangerous, and law enforcement urges anyone with information to contact the U.S. Marshals or Chelan County Sheriff's Office.

What we know:

Law enforcement agencies are continuing an extensive search for Travis Decker, the man wanted for the kidnapping and murder of his three daughters in Wenatchee.

On Wednesday afternoon, aerial and ground operations were underway with additional federal investigators joining the manhunt. Authorities are on site at the Johnny Creek Campground in Leavenworth.

The Chelan County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) and partner agencies are conducting a large-scale search across Chelan County, including local national forest and wilderness areas. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office has provided two helicopters to assist in the search, and the CCSO Air Support Unit is also conducting air operations in similar areas.

A possible sighting of Decker was reported in McCall, Idaho. However, in a later press conference, Chelan County Sheriff Mike Morrison said it likely wasn't Decker.

What's next:

Officials strongly encourage the public to avoid the Enchantments area while investigations continue into the search for Decker.

Trailheads and Rec Sites affected:

Chatter Creek Campground

Chatter Creek Trailhead

Johnny Creek Campground

Eightmile Trailhead

Bridge Creek Campground

Ida Creek Campground

Icicle Creek Trailhead

Icicle Group Campground

Icicle Gorge Trailhead

Eightmile Campground

Snow Lakes Trailhead

Stuart Lake Trailhead

Rock Island Campground

Blackpine Horse Camp

Icicle Ridge Trailhead

Fourth of July Trailhead

Blackpine Trailhead

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this article is from the United STates Department of Agriculture Forest Service of Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest, Chelan County Sheriff's Office and Chelan County Mountain Rescue.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Search intensifies for Travis Decker at Leavenworth, WA campground

WA man shot, killed during filming of dog training exercise involving live gunfire

'Belltown Hellcat' testifies in Seattle reckless driving trial—what he said

PWHL Seattle lands U.S. hockey legend Hilary Knight as first signing

Man found guilty in fatal I-5 crash that killed WA State Patrol trooper

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.