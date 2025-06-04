Man found guilty in fatal I-5 crash that killed WA State Patrol trooper

The Brief Raul Benitez-Santana was found guilty of vehicular assault and vehicular homicide in the death of Washington State Patrol Trooper Christopher Gadd. The crash occurred in March 2024 on I-5 near Marysville, while Benitez-Santana was allegedly driving under the influence. Sentencing will likely happen in July.



A jury has returned a guilty verdict in the trial for a man who hit and killed a Washington State Patrol trooper last year.

Raul Benitez-Santana, 33, was found guilty of vehicular assault and vehicular homicide in connection to the death of Washington State Patrol Trooper Christopher Gadd.

The backstory:

The fatal crash happened in March 2024, where Benitez-Santana crashed into Trooper Gadd's patrol car at more than 100 miles per hour on Interstate 5 near Marysville.

Investigators said Benitez-Santana was under the influence at the time of the crash, and admitted to drinking and smoking weed before driving.

Court documents state Benitez-Santana was swerving across the road before slamming into the rear end of Gadd's vehicle, which was parked on the shoulder.

Trooper Gadd was 27 years old.

The trial began on May 23, and the jury returned a verdict just hours after deliberations.

What's next:

Benitez-Santana will be sentenced in July.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Snohomish County Prosecuting Attorney's Office, Snohomish County Superior Court and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

