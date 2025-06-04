WA man shot, killed during filming of dog training exercise involving live gunfire

The Brief A Lewis County man in his 20s was fatally shot during the filming of a working dog training exercise involving guns in Thurston County. Detectives say the handler fired a weapon with live ammunition during the activity. A Rochester man was arrested for first-degree manslaughter and booked into jail.



A Lewis County man was shot and killed during a working dog training exercise involving live gunfire on Tuesday.

The Thurston County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) announced the "tragic incident" on social media Wednesday morning.

On June 3, deputies and emergency crews responded to a report of a person who had been shot. When they arrived, they found a man in his 20s dead at the scene. Authorities said that due to the nature of the shooting, detectives were called in to conduct a thorough investigation.

After conducting interviews, gathering evidence and examining the scene, detectives determined that a group of people had been conducting working dog training exercises, which included filming training videos involving gunfire.

During the filming, one of the handlers fired a weapon loaded with live ammunition, striking and killing the victim.

What they're saying:

"This is a devastating and heartbreaking event," said the TCSO in a press release. "Our thoughts are with the victim’s family and friends during this incredibly difficult time. The emotional toll on everyone involved is significant, and we recognize the deep pain caused by this loss."

What's next:

Based on the evidence gathered at the scene, the person who fired the weapon, a Rochester man, was arrested for first-degree manslaughter and booked into the Thurston County Jail.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story came from a press release by the Thurston County Sheriff's Office.

