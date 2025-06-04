PWHL Seattle lands U.S. hockey legend Hilary Knight as first signing

article

The first player to sign a contract to play for PWHL Seattle just happens to be one of the most accomplished players in U.S. hockey history.

PWHL Seattle reached an agreement with forward Hilary Knight on a one-year deal on Wednesday night, who has left unprotected by the Boston Fleet in the league's expansion process.

"Signing Hilary Knight was an absolute no-brainer - she’s the heartbeat of any team she joins," said PWHL Seattle General Manager Meghan Turner said in a statement. "Her proven leadership and drive, the way she elevates everyone around her, those are qualities you can’t teach. Hilary’s not just a game-changer on the ice, she’s the kind of person who defines a culture, and we’re incredibly proud to have her as the first-ever player to join PWHL Seattle."

Knight has appeared in four Olympics and 15 IIHF Women's World Championships for the United States, winning one Olympic gold medal and three silvers, and 10 gold medals and five silvers at the World Championships.

Turner was the assistant general manager of the Fleet the last two seasons before being named the general manager of PWHL Seattle last month. With Knight being left unprotected in favor of forward Alina Müller, defender Megan Keller, and goaltender Aerin Frankel.

Seattle and Vancouver are permitted to sign up to five players this week not under contract for next season prior to the expansion draft on June 9. The two teams can then select as many players as needed from the non-protected list from the six teams in the league to reach a 12-player maximum.

The signing of Knight is a major benchmark for the new franchise in Seattle.

Knight, 35, was the co-winner of the 2024-25 PWHL Points Leader Award with the Fleet last season, scoring 29 points on 15 goals and 14 assists in 30 games, which tied her with Sarah Fillier of the New York Sirens. She's also a finalist for the PWHL Forward of the Year and Billie Jean King MVP awards.

"I’m incredibly proud to be part of bringing professional women’s hockey to the Pacific Northwest," Knight said. "Seattle holds a special place in my heart, and I’m beyond excited to join PWHL Seattle in such a storied sports city. I’m grateful to Meghan Turner for believing in me and bringing me on board as part of this new chapter. To my teammates, the staff, and the fans of Boston –– thank you. The Fleet wasn’t just a team, it was home. These past two seasons were some of the most meaningful of my career, and I’ll carry those memories with me forever."

Knight has played in Seattle multiple times already as a member of the Fleet and U.S. Women's Team.

The Fleet played the Montréal Victoire at Climate Pledge Arena in January as part of the PWHL Takeover Tour, with Boston winning 3-2 in a shootout. Knight also played for the U.S. against Canada in the 2022-23 Rivalry Series at Climate Pledge Arena, scoring two goals with an assist in a 4-2 win.

Knight is the IIHF Women's World Championships all-time leader in goals, assists, and points, and she holds the record for most Olympic Games played by a U.S. women’s hockey player.

The Source: Information in this story came from The Associated Press.

