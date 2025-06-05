Searching for a Nintendo Switch 2 in Seattle? Good luck

The Brief The Nintendo Switch 2, the new and highly-anticipated game console, hit the shelves this week. The system retails for $450, with the bundle featuring Mario Kart World selling for $499. However, getting your hands on a Switch 2 in Seattle may be difficult.



The Nintendo Switch 2 hit the shelves this week, and it is already sold out in a lot of places.

Video game fans went to great lengths to get their hands on the latest console.

FOX 13 Seattle captured video of lines stretching down sidewalks on Wednesday night for early release events.

"I was in line for about five hours. So, from 5:15, and there were people there before me. They’re the real heroes," said Jamie Williams. "Shoutout to my girlfriend for bringing me Panda Express in line and hanging out with me. She kept me sane."

Trying to find a Switch 2

FOX 13 Seattle hit the streets on Thursday, the day the Switch 2 officially released, to see if we could find any consoles still on the shelves.

The Search:

An employee at the Target in Bellevue told us they had about 40 video game consoles on Thursday morning. However, they sold out almost as soon as they opened.

An employee at a GameStop in Bellevue told FOX 13 Seattle they had about 150 systems available for walk-in pickups and 80 more pre-orders. However, all the available systems are sold out.

Finally, FOX 13 Seattle stopped at the Best Buy in Bellevue. An employee told us they had about 1,000 consoles. The employee said some people were in line for the system as early as 4 a.m. on Wednesday. All of the available systems were sold out.

Switch 2 price

The Nintendo 2 Switch bundle, featuring the new game Mario Kart World, retails for $499.99.

The system on its own retails for $449.99.

An employee told FOX 13 Seattle that while the systems they have left in stock are all claimed by pre-orders, if the customers do not show up to pick up their consoles, they will go back on the shelf.

So, there is still a chance you might be able to get your hands on a Switch 2 before waiting for the systems to be restocked.

The Source: Information in this story came from original FOX 13 Seattle reporting and interviews.

