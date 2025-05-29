The Brief Bellevue Police arrested three teenagers this week for speeding, street racing and eluding. There has been a 163% increase in speeding citations issued since last year.



Bellevue Police have arrested three people this week for street racing, the department announced.

The agency has made three separate teenage arrests on May 23 and May 26, following incidents of motorcycle and vehicle street racing, eluding law enforcement and reckless driving.

Throughout the month of May, the Bellevue Police Department has been conducting a speeding emphasis across the city in response to a fatal crash on May 2 which killed a speeding motorcyclist.

The city has seen a dramatic 163% increase in speeding tickets issued compared to last year around this time. From January to April 2024, police issued 380 citations, whereas January through April of this year had 998.

Timeline:

On Friday, May 23, at approximately 9:41 p.m., police observed a motorcyclist on Factoria Blvd. using a modified muffler. The 18-year-old male suspect had previously eluded police several times throughout the night and was seen traveling over 120 mph on I-405. Washington State Patrol later found the suspect underneath an I-5 overpass on Lakeview Blvd. where he was arrested for reckless driving and eluding police.

On Friday, May 23, at approximately 10:06 p.m., police arrested an 18-year-old male for street racing after he had allegedly traveled around 120 mph in a 35-mph zone. Officers believe he and four other motorcyclists were street racing along the 700 block of 148th Avenue SE.

On Monday, May 26, at approximately 12:57 p.m., police detained a 16-year-old on the 2500 block of 152nd Avenue, after officers determined the juvenile had probable cause for driving a vehicle connected to a street racing group. The juvenile had previously driven recklessly and eluded Bellevue Police multiple times, according to several police reports.

What's next:

Bellevue Police will continue to issue tickets to drivers who are speeding, recklessly driving or operating a vehicle with a modified muffler.

Bellevue Police encourage community members to report instances of speeding, reckless driving, modified mufflers or street racing by calling their non-emergency line at 425-577-5656 or emailing bellevuepd@bellevuewa.gov.

The Source: Information in this article is from the Bellevue Police Department.

