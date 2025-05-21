Pride Month 2025: Your ultimate Seattle event guide

The Brief Seattle Pride 2025 returns to Seattle with the theme "More Rainbow," featuring major events like Pride in the Park, the Queer Pride Festival and the Pride Parade. Organizers face steep sponsorship cuts but remain committed to keeping events free, safe and inclusive. Donations are being directed specifically toward security and fair pay for artists. The weekend of June 28–29 caps the celebration with two days of PrideFest, a high-energy drag brunch fundraiser and Seattle’s 51st annual Pride Parade, expected to draw over 300,000 attendees to downtown.



Seattle’s annual Pride celebration is back for its 19th year — and organizers are turning up the volume in 2025 with the theme: "More Rainbow."

This year’s message is loud and clear: in the face of rising opposition, Seattle’s LGBTQIA+ community isn’t backing down; it’s shining brighter than ever. From vibrant parades and performances to Pride in the Park, Seattle Pride 2025 is set to be one for the books. But with nationwide sponsorship cuts hitting hard, organizers are asking for help to keep the festival free, safe and equitable for all.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this year’s can’t-miss Pride events in Seattle.

Taking Pride in Capitol Hill – June 7

Kick off Pride Month at this annual event to benefit the streets and sidewalks of Capitol Hill.

Taking Pride in Capitol Hill will provide breakfast and lunch for volunteers, along with the necessary cleaning supplies. You provide the time, energy and pride for the neighborhood.

This year's event will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Volunteers should meet at the Plaza at Connection on Broadway (Broadway and Denny).

Register online to participate.

Seattle Pride in the Park – June 7

Seattle Pride in the Park is more than a festival. It's a vibrant community celebration where thousands gather to connect, dance, eat, and celebrate Pride together.

This year's theme, "Louder," will honor those who fought for change and paved the way for the LGBTQIA2S+ community.

Once again, the festival will be held at Seattle's Volunteer Park (1247 15th Ave. E.) on Capitol Hill and will feature a host of activities, vendor booths, food and a stacked lineup of LGBTQIA2S+ performances.

Visit the Seattle Pride website to learn more and to see this year's entertainment schedule.

The Big-Olympic Drag Brunch and Show – June 8

The Fairmont Olympic Hotel is hosting its sixth annual Big O-lympic Drag Brunch & Show on Sunday, June 8 in downtown Seattle.

Guests will enjoy a brunch buffet, sparkling wine, a live DJ and a drag show.

Tickets are $90 plus tax and gratuity, and include the brunch buffet and a glass of bubbles. A portion of the proceeds benefit Seattle Pride, supporting year-round LGBTQIA+ advocacy and community action.

Visit the event website to learn more and purchase tickets.

Queer Pride Festival – June 27-29

This annual 21+ event runs June 27 through June 29 on 11th Ave. between E. Pike Street and Pine Street in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood.

This year's festival will feature popular LGBTQ+ singers, DJs, burlesque dancers and drag queens. Among the performers set to hit the stage are Lil' Kim, Tinashe, Rebecca Black, Countess Luann, Heidi Montag and more.

To learn more about the festival and to purchase tickets, visit queerpridefestival.com.

(Seattle PrideFest // GoFundMe)

Seattle PrideFest – June 28-29

PrideFest returns in 2025 with two free events over two days: Capitol Hill on Saturday, June 28, and Seattle Center on Sunday, June 29.

Both celebrations will feature multiple stages of live entertainment, vendors and food, all free and open to everyone. Sunday's event will feature a parade to the Seattle Center, so festivalgoers should plan to arrive early.

PrideFest Capitol Hill

June 28

12 p.m.-8 p.m.

Broadway, Capitol Hill

Free

PrideFest Seattle Center

June 29

12 p.m.-8 p.m.

Seattle Center (305 Harrison St.)

Free

Seattle Pride Parade 2025 – June 29

Every year, more than 300,000 people gather in the streets of Seattle to watch and take part in Seattle's Pride Parade. This year's event, now in its 51st year, will take place on Sunday, June 29.

The parade will run through downtown Seattle along 4th Avenue, with pre-show entertainment beginning at the Westlake Park stage at 10 a.m. The actual parade begins at 11 a.m.

There will be several stages along the parade route with ADA seating. Note: several downtown roads will be closed starting as early as 7 a.m.

Visit the Seattle Pride Parade website to learn more and to register to march or perform on the parade route.

Who are the grand marshals of the 2025 Seattle Pride Parade?

Seattle Pride announced in May that Congresswoman Emily Randall, the first queer Latina in Congress, and Cheer Seattle, a non-profit cheerleading organization raising funds for the LGBTQ+ community through their performances, will serve as grand marshals for the 51st annual parade.

"This is not a time to be quiet. This is not a time to acquiesce to extracting a list of words from our vocabulary, said Seattle Pride Executive Director Patti Hearn. "It is not a time to be a bystander or to allow others to stand by while bullies — those who were elected and those who were not — try to harm us. Try to erase us. Try to silence us. We’re not going to let that happen, said Hearn. "We will stand up. We will speak up. We will get loud."

Joining Randall and Cheer Seattle will be a host of Seattle Pride Parade announcers, including Lemon Boy, Versace Doll, Ceasar Hart, Deejay Hershe, DonnaTella Howe, Sable Jones St. James, Kimere, Justice Manslayer and Rowan Ruthless.

Seattle Pride Legacy Drag Brunch returns for 2025 – June 29

Seattle Pride’s official Legacy Drag Brunch fundraiser is back on Sunday, June 29 from 10:30 a.m. to p.m. at 4th & Union, right along the Pride Parade route.

In partnership with Hilton Motif Seattle, this year’s event features a vibrant cast of Seattle drag performers, produced by Wunderland Events + JaqsNetwork.

Guests will enjoy brunch, a live show, and direct access to the parade from the 4th Ave Collective Lounge inside Hilton Motif.

Tickets start at $80, and cover the meal and performance. Visit the event website for more information and to purchase tickets.

The Source: Information in this story came from various organizations celebrating Pride in Seattle.

