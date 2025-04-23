Seattle Pride events turn to crowdfunding after sponsors drop DEI support

The Brief Seattle Pride and PrideFest lost significant sponsorships due to DEI rollbacks, leading organizers to seek crowdfunding to cover funding gaps. PrideFest aims to raise $75,000, while Seattle Pride faces a $350,000 shortfall amid increased attacks on LGBTQ+ communities. Both free events require funding for artists, accessibility and safety, with Seattle Pride on June 29 and PrideFest on June 28-29.



With the Trump administration axing DEI initiatives and causing hundreds of companies to follow suit, Pride events in Seattle have lost many sponsors, forcing them to turn to crowdfunding to keep the celebrations going.

Starting his first week in office, President Trump signed a number of executive orders targeting DEI — diversity, equity and inclusion — programs in the public and private sector.

This prompted countless companies, like Seattle-based e-commerce giant Amazon, to cut off sponsorship dollars and public support for events like Seattle Pride and PrideFest.

Companies pull sponsorships for Seattle Pride events

By the numbers:

PrideFest organizers say one-third of their corporate sponsorship funding has vanished. They are hoping to raise $75,000 for Seattle PrideFest on GoFundMe.

"Those who are fighting against our community want us to go away or dim our light, but we aren't going anywhere or dimming anything," wrote organizers on GoFundMe. "We want more diversity, more color, MORE RAINBOW."

Organizers say the donations will go to security and artist payments. As of publication, they have already raised more than $4,350.

Seattle Pride similarly faces a staggering funding gap of $350,000.

"In the wake of DEI rollbacks and companies divesting from supporting our LGBTQIA2S+ communities, Seattle Pride is facing a significant funding gap of $350,000," wrote Pride organizers. "This comes at a time when attacks on our communities are escalating, and queer and trans people are being increasingly erased from public life and safe spaces."

Pride organizers say their funding also goes to private security, accessibility measures and paying artists.

Why you should care:

Both Seattle Pride and PrideFest are free events, and require major funding to keep it that way, organizers say.

The Seattle Pride Parade is scheduled for Sunday, June 29 from 11:00 a.m.–3:30 p.m. in Downtown Seattle, and PrideFest will be held on June 28 and 29 in both Capitol Hill and Seattle Center.

The Source: Information in this story comes from Seattle Pride and PrideFest organizers, with fundraiser confirmation from GoFundMe.

MORE TOP STORIES FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Boeing 737 reportedly rejected overseas, FOX 13 finds matching jet in Seattle

China retaliates against Trump's tariffs

Docs: Man accused of killing WA grandmother ‘meticulously planned’ murder

Gov. Bob Ferguson signs bill restricting armed forces from entering WA

Fast Ferry cuts loom as Washington faces budget crisis

Boy shot, killed in Tacoma, WA on Easter Sunday night

Seattle high school student shot, killed in Yakima on Easter Sunday

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.