3 hurt in downtown Seattle shooting, police investigating

The Brief Seattle police are investigating a shooting in downtown Seattle that injured three people Wednesday night. It's currently unknown what led up to the shooting. There is a large police presence at the scene.



Police are investigating a shooting that injured three people in downtown Seattle Wednesday night.

What we know:

Seattle PD initially posted about the incident at 10:36 p.m.

The shooting happened at Union Street and 1st Avenue, near Pike Place Market.

It's currently unknown what led up to the shooting, or if there are any suspects in custody. There is a heavy presence of officers at the scene.

Credit: Citizen App (Citizen App)

More information about this incident will be available at a later time.

Additionally, police are responding to a stabbing near 4th Avenue and Pike Street, which happened around the same time as the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story is from the Seattle Police Department.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

A religious group held a protest outside Seattle City Hall. Here's why

LIVE: Updates on Seattle's Tuesday protest, arrests, more

Crews battle Second Creek Fire near Leavenworth, WA

2 injured in separate Seattle shootings

Teen, child killed in Lacey, WA mobile home fire

Crews investigate explosion at Woodinville, WA hardware store

College Inn Pub announces closure after 50 years in Seattle

Dave's Hot Chicken to open 4 new locations in Seattle area. Here's where

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.