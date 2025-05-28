Multiple injured in incident at Lakewood, WA park

The Brief Several people were injured in an incident at Lakewood's Harry Todd Park on Wednesday. Multiple victims were taken to area hospitals. FOX 13 Seattle has a crew on scene to get more information.



Multiple people were injured in an incident at a park in Lakewood on Wednesday.

What we know:

The incident happened at Harry Todd Park, at Woodlawn Street Southwest and North Throne Lane Southwest in the Tillicum neighborhood.

First responders took multiple victims on scene to area hospitals, according to West Pierce Fire and Rescue.

It's currently unclear what type of incident this is, though there are reports that it was a shooting. Lakewood Police have yet to confirm this information.

FOX 13 Seattle has a crew headed to the scene to learn more about this incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story came from West Pierce Fire and Rescue.

