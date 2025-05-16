Police investigate attempted luring of student in Lakewood, WA

The Brief The Clover Park School District is warning families after an attempted luring of a student in Lakewood. The incident happened in the Broadmoor housing area. District officials said they're working with Joint Base Lewis-McChord on the investigation.



An investigation is underway after reports of an attempted luring in Lakewood on Tuesday afternoon.

Officials with the Clover Park School District sent out a letter to families warning them about the incident, and said it involved a student in the Broadmoor housing area.

"The safety of our students is our top priority, and we take this report very seriously," the district said.

In the letter, the district said it will be working with Joint Base Lewis-McChord and will have additional patrols working with the school.

There is limited information about the person involved, but the suspect is described as a white man, wearing a mask and driving a dark or black van.

Anyone who sees anything suspicious is asked to contact law enforcement immediately.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Clover Park School District.

