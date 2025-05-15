The Brief Alex Martynenko, a Bellevue resident, died in a climbing accident in the North Cascades. His wife, Olga, is mourning his loss and caring for their young son, Daniel. Friends have launched a fundraiser to support funeral costs and Olga's family.



A Bellevue woman is mourning her husband, 36-year-old Alex Martynenko, who was among three King County men killed in a deadly climbing accident in the North Cascades.

Olga Martynenko and her husband Alex emigrated from Ukraine and the two eventually moved to Washington six years ago.

"[Alex] fell in love with mountains," said Olga. "When he went to the top he just breathes and feels this energy."

She says her husband started climbing professionally last year and left for a climbing trip with friends on Friday, May 9.

"[Alex] texted to me that he is on trailhead and everything is good, and he hopes Daniel and me are ok," said Olga.

She didn't realize at the time that her reply would be their final exchange.

"Have a goodnight. I love you, and it was last message," said Olga.

Olga says she followed Alex's climb through a tracking device and noticed it stalled in the area of North Early Winters Spire on Saturday night.

She texted him several more times, but her answer came in the final hours of Mother's Day.

"At 11:30, police knocked on my door and told me that he had passed away," said Olga.

In the days since Alex's passing, Olga says the hardest part is seeing all the reminders of Alex.

She says she'll always remember Alex as a "bright" and "responsible" man who "wanted to make this life, this world, better."

Olga is now left to care for their five-year-old son Daniel, and her friends have set up an online fundraiser to help with Alex's funeral arrangements.

The Source: Information in this story is from original FOX 13 Seattle reporting and interviews.

