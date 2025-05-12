3 Renton climbers die in Okanogan County, WA

The Brief A climb in technical, mountainous terrain turned deadly over the weekend in remote Washington. The team of four climbers from King County were just west of Mazama. An investigation into the exact cause of the accident remains ongoing.



Three Renton residents are dead following a climbing accident in central Washington over the weekend.

The accident happened about 16 miles west of Mazama in the area of North Early Winters Spire on May 11.

Timeline:

Around 11:30 a.m. at the site off State Route 20, four climbers from Renton were involved in a fall. The cause of the accident is presumed to be an anchor failure while rappelling, according to Okanogan County Sheriff's Office.

One survivor was able to get himself out and to safety to call for help. The Snohomish County Helicopter Rescue Team assisted in recovering the climbers who had died.

What they're saying:

"The Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the SAR volunteers and Snohomish County for assisting in this tragic incident. Our thoughts are with the family members and friends of those involved.

Law enforcement in Okanogan County say an investigation into the cause of the accident remains ongoing.

The Source: Information for this story came from the Okanogan Sheriff's Office.

