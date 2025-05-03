18-year-old motorcyclist killed in Bellevue crash Friday night

An 18-year-old motorcyclist is dead following a crash at an intersection in Bellevue on Friday night.

Timeline:

Police say first responders were sent to the intersection of NE 8th Street and 116th Ave. NE at 9:40 p.m. on May 2.

Witnesses say the motorcyclist hit another vehicle that was passing westbound through the intersection. Bellevue Police report the teen was traveling at a high rate of speed at the time of the crash.

Emergency medical personnel attempted life-saving measures, but were not able to save the motorcyclist, BPD says. The driver of the other vehicle was injured but is expected to be okay.

Law enforcement officials in Bellevue say the investigation is ongoing into the weekend to determine exact cause.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Bellevue Police Department.

