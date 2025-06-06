WA's Travis Decker searched ‘how to move to Canada’ days before murders

The Brief Travis Caleb Decker, wanted for a triple homicide in Chelan County, Washington, conducted Google searches about relocating to Canada days before his 3 girls were found murdered. Authorities found searches such as "how does a person move to Canada" and "jobs Canada" in Decker's Google account. Decker remains at large, and the U.S. Marshals Service is seeking public assistance in locating him. Call 911 if you see him.



Authorities are investigating whether Travis Decker, wanted in connection with a triple homicide in Chelan County, Washington, may be attempting to flee to Canada based on recent Google searches found in his account.

What we know:

A deputy U.S. Marshal with the Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force, revealed in a US Marshals Service affidavit that Decker's Google account included searches such as "how does a person move to Canada," "how to relocate to Canada," and "jobs Canada."

These searches were conducted on May 26, shortly before Decker allegedly kidnapped and murdered his three children, Olivia, 5, Evelyn, 8, and Paityn, 9.

Decker's children were found dead on U.S. Forest Service land near Leavenworth on June 2. His vehicle was found at the scene, but Decker remains at large.

Travis Decker headshot (left), two surveillance images of Decker before his planned visitation (right). (Chelan County Sheriff's Office)

US Marshals are concerned that Decker may be attempting to cross the border into Canada.

"The location of the victim’s remains is relatively close to the Canadian border and approximately 11 miles from the Pacific Crest Trail, a well-established trail that leads directly Canada," the affidavit read.

What is the Pacific Crest Trail?

The Pacific Crest Trail (PCT) is a challenging 2,650-mile hiking and equestrian trail spanning from Mexico to Canada through California, Oregon and Washington, primarily following the Sierra Nevada and Cascade mountain ranges.

The trail offers scenic diversity, from deserts to glaciated peaks, and is designated as a National Scenic Trail for its natural, historic and cultural significance.

The most important aspect of the PCT lies in its ability to connect individuals with the beauty and demanding wilderness of the Western United States, whether experienced through a full thru-hike or shorter section adventures.

Dig deeper:

Decker, a former military member, possesses skills in navigation and survival, which could aid him in evading capture.

The arrest warrant for Decker signed on June 3, accuses him of three counts of aggravated murder in the first degree and three counts of kidnapping in the first degree. The warrant is nationwide and stipulates "no bail until first appearance."

The charges against Decker are serious felonies that carry significant prison sentences if convicted.

The U.S. Marshals Service is seeking public assistance in locating Decker, whose current whereabouts are unknown. The affidavit says there is probable cause to believe Decker committed unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

Anyone with information is urged to contact law enforcement immediately.

Authorities told residents in remote areas of Chelan, Okanogan, King, Snohomish and Kittitas counties to be vigilant, lock doors to their cabins or outbuildings, leave their window shades open and turn on outdoor lights.

When does the autopsy report come out?

What's next:

The autopsy report for the three Decker girls was expected to be released by the coroner on Friday, June 6.

The Source: Information in this story came from a U.S. District Court affidavit, Chelan County court documents and FOX 13 Seattle original reporting.

