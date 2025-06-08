The Brief Authorities are reopening roads in Chelan County, Washington as the manhunt for triple-murder suspect Travis Decker continues. Decker is wanted in the deaths of his three daughters, with his last known location being near Icicle Road in Leavenworth. Residents are urged to stay vigilant and report any sightings or information to law enforcement immediately.



As the manhunt for Washington triple-murder suspect Travis Decker continues, authorities are reopening roads that were initially closed in the search.

The Chelan County Sheriff's Office is removing roadblocks at Icicle River Road in Leavenworth, which is near Travis Decker's last known location.

The backstory:

Decker is wanted in a multi-county manhunt for the deaths of his three daughters, Olivia, 5, Evelyn, 8, and Paityn, 9. The girls' bodies were found Monday, June 2, near the Rock Island Campground, located west of Leavenworth off Icicle Road. Their preliminary cause of death was asphyxiation.

Decker went "no contact" after picking up the girls for a visitation on May 30, days prior to the discovery. His truck was found at the scene, though there was no sign of Decker, with the Chelan County Sheriff saying he could be hiding anywhere.

In an update on Saturday, a week after the search began, law enforcement said there was no credible threat found in the areas near Icicle River Road. However, the public is reminded to stay vigilant as they venture back out to the recreation areas of Chelan County.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture closed a number of campgrounds, roads and trails in the Icicle River area on Thursday as the search for Decker intensified. The sheriff's office also encouraged residents in remote areas of Chlean, Kittitas, Snohomish, King and Okanogan County to lock their doors and leave their lights on.

What you can do:

Those living in the vicinity of the search area are also encouraged to review doorbell camera and surveillance video for signs of Decker. People living out in the woods or near campgrounds are asked to note the time and location of possible evidence if it's believed to be beneficial to law enforcement.

If you see Travis Decker, call 911 immediately and do not attempt to approach or contact him. Anyone with information is urged to call the Chelan County Sheriff's Office tip line at 509-667-6845 or submit info online.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Chelan County Sheriff's Office and U.S. Department of Agriculture.

