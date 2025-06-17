WA sheriff debunks fake TikTok claim that Travis Decker was captured

The Brief The Chelan County Sheriff's Office is actively searching for triple homicide suspect Travis Decker. Authorities have debunked a fake TikTok video falsely claiming Decker's arrest. New photos have been released showing how Decker's appearance may have changed.



The Chelan County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday addressed a false TikTok video circulating online that claims triple homicide suspect Travis Decker has been apprehended, while search efforts to locate Decker continue.

What they're saying:

"Our Office was notified of a TikTok video that was released which portrays Sheriff Morrison and claims Mr. Decker has been taken into custody after a long standoff," the sheriff's office stated in a press release. "To be clear, Mr. Decker is not in custody and CCSO had no part in making the video."

The sheriff's office also released new images showing how Decker's appearance may have changed, including if he has shaved his head, grown a mustache, or has long hair. These images are intended to help the public identify Decker, who remains at large.

Authorities on June 17 released these images of how Travis Decker could have changed his appearance. (Chelan County Sheriff's Office)

Investigators still processing crime scene evidence

What we know:

Investigators are continuing to process crime scene evidence related to the triple homicide. Search teams from multiple agencies are actively engaged on the ground and from the air in Chelan and Kittitas counties.

The Chelan County Sheriff's Office is collaborating with the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office, the Washington Army National Guard, and the U.S. Marshals Service in the search for Decker. Personnel have been deployed throughout the region and backcountry areas, following up on leads and searching for any signs of Decker.

While search operations are ongoing, CCSO detectives are focusing on the criminal investigation, conducting follow-up interviews, processing evidence and reviewing data from items sent to the crime lab.

Travis Decker search is still ongoing on the ground, air

KCSO is providing numerous ground and air resources, which CCSO acknowledged as valuable due to their experience in searching for suspects in wooded areas.

Washington ANG service members are contributing aerial surveillance, additional air assets and personnel movement for ground search teams, aiding in accessing remote areas. CCSO’s Air Support Unit and Search and Rescue personnel are also involved in the search efforts.

US Marshals Service leading the search for Travis Decker

The U.S. Marshals Service is now leading the search for Decker, conducting in-depth investigations, interviews, and deploying specialized personnel. CCSO will maintain its focus on the criminal investigation and supplement the Marshal's Service as needed.

The Chelan County Sheriff's Office stated that its day-to-day operations are continuing despite the resources dedicated to this case. The local dispatch center, RIVERCOM, has also managed an increase in calls.

"Here at CCSO we are extremely grateful for all of the men and women of the law enforcement agencies who have, have been, and currently are, participating in this investigation," the press release stated. "The combined team effort is what gives the greatest opportunity in bringing this case to a close."

Authorities do not have information suggesting an immediate threat to public safety in backcountry and remote areas, and all trails and recreation sites managed by the U.S. Forest Service remain open. However, the public is encouraged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious information to law enforcement.

The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a reward of up to $20,000 for information directly leading to Travis Decker’s arrest. Decker should be considered armed and dangerous.

Who to contact if you have information about Travis Decker's whereabouts

What you can do:

If Travis Decker is seen, the public is advised to call 911 immediately and not attempt to contact or approach him.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the nearest U.S. Marshals office, the U.S. Marshals Service Communications Center at 1-800-336-0102, or submit tips at www.usmarshals.gov/tips.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Chelan County Sheriff's Office and previous FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

