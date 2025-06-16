The Brief Authorities have released new photos of suspected triple-murderer Travis Decker in an updated wanted poster, showing close-ups of his tattoos. Decker is wanted in the deaths of his three young daughters, and has yet to be located after more than two weeks despite an intensive manhunt. Law enforcement believes Decker was possibly sighted in the Blewett Pass area, asking residents northeast of Cle Elum to be alert.



A new wanted poster of Washington triple-murder suspect Travis Decker contains updated photos and close-ups on his tattoos.

The Chelan County Sheriff's Office is searching for Travis Caleb Decker, wanted in the killings of his three young daughters, who were found asphyxiated to death at a Leavenworth campground on June 2.

The new poster includes five different pictures of Decker, with two of them showing his tattoos, and one capturing his right side while walking.

Image 1 of 4 ▼

Law enforcement has yet to locate Decker, believing he may have been sighted in Kittitas County near Blewett Pass. Crews are currently searching the Ingalls Creek and Teanaway Trail area, northeast of Cle Elum.

People living near Teanaway Valley and Blewett Pass, including Red Bridge Road, Teanaway, Swauk, Lauderdale Junction and Liberty, are asked to be alert for Decker. Residents are urged to check trail cameras and doorbell cameras for any suspicious activity, and report anything suspicious or missing to Kittcom at 509-925-8534.

Decker has a military background and is a known survivalist, now on the run for over two weeks. He is 33 years old, 5'8", 190 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a tan or green t-shirt with dark shorts, and is considered dangerous, possibly armed.

An intensive manhunt remains underway for Decker. Anyone who sees Decker is asked to call 911 immediately and not approach him. Tips on his whereabouts can be submitted to the U.S. Marshals Service, with a $20,000 reward offered for information leading to his arrest.

Related article

The Source: Information in this story came from the Chelan County Sheriff's Office and Kittitas County Sheriff's Office.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

WA deputies urge vigilance as Travis Decker search continues in Kittitas County

Manhunt for Travis Decker update as WA search nears its 3rd week

Man arrested for security threat onboard aircraft at Seattle airport

19-year-old dies in drowning at Eagle Falls in WA

1 dead after reported shooting on I-5 in Seattle near Boeing Field

Pedestrian killed by train along Edmonds, WA waterfront, ferry service impacted

How to watch FIFA Club World Cup in the US for free

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.