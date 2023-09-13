Police investigate deadly single-car crash in Fife

Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened in Fife Tuesday night.

According to the Fife Police Department (FPD), at around 9:31 p.m., officers responded to a single-car crash near the corner of 70th Ave. E and 20th St. E.

Police were told that the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed before crashing into several light poles, trees and a fire hydrant.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found driver unresponsive. Tacoma Fire medics arrived and declared him dead at the scene.

The Pierce County Metro Collision Team and FPD detectives are currently investigating what led up to the crash.

Authorities say additional information will be made available as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story.