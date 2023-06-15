WSP: Home invasion suspect steals Fife Police cruiser, crashes into another cruiser in Tacoma

Authorities say a home invasion suspect was arrested after allegedly stealing a Fife Police cruiser and crashing it into another cruiser in Tacoma on Thursday.

According to Washington State Patrol (WSP) Trooper John Dattilo, Fife Police officers were on a traffic stop with several home invasion suspects when one of them stole an officer’s cruiser and drove away. It is unclear when this happened, though the WSP says they began assisting Fife Police at 12:26 a.m.

Troopers say dispatch was able to track the stolen police cruiser using GPS, and located it in the Tacoma area.

According to Trooper Dattilo, the dispatcher tracking the stolen cruiser was doing a ride along with another trooper on Portland Ave. in Tacoma when the suspect came out of nowhere from an alleyway, and crashed into them.

Authorities say the dispatcher suffered multiple broken bones in the crash. It is unknown if the WSP trooper who was driving was injured.

After the crash, troopers say the suspect was taken into custody and is facing multiple charges – including vehicle assault.

Details about this incident are limited at this time. FOX 13 is currently gathering more information from the Washington State Patrol and other law enforcement agencies.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.